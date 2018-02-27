Courtois: Chelsea can finish in the top four

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes the Blues can still finish in the Premier League’s top four, but admits it will not be easy.

The defending Premier League champions are almost certainly going to see the title go to Manchester City this season, with Pep Guardiola’s side leading Manchester United by 13 points with a game in hand.

Antonio Conte’s charges lost 2-1 at United on Sunday, leaving them in fifth position and two points below fourth-placed Tottenham, but Courtois believes they can bounce back and get back into the Champions League qualification spots.

“It stays the same, it is tough,” said Courtois, according to the Daily Mail.

“City are obviously far away but for the second, third and fourth spot there are five teams so it will be hard until the last match of the season.

“But I think we have enough quality as we saw on Sunday and we showed it against Barcelona. I think we are a very good team but there are some other good teams around us as well.”