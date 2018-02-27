Smalling: Chelsea win huge for United

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling believes the 2-1 win over Chelsea was a big result for the club and breeds confidence within the squad.

The Red Devils went a goal down in the 32nd minute of the clash at Old Trafford when Willian found the back of the net, but Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard scored to secure a victory over the Blues.

Smalling was delighted with the result, which saw United consolidate second position in the Premier League, and is eager to see them build on it with another good home performance against Liverpool on March 10, after a trip to Crystal Palace.

“It was a huge result and it shows our intent,” Smalling told the press, according to the club's official website.

“Liverpool is going to be another big game and an atmosphere where we need to make sure we play like we did like in the second half [against Chelsea].

“With our home form and our home fans, we will be confident. A result like the Chelsea one definitely gives us confidence. Being able to beat a rival, it's almost like a six-pointer because of how close we are.

“The confidence just breeds confidence and we're ready for the next one. We've been second for near enough the whole season, so we're within our rights to make sure we do finish in that position.

“All of us, especially that top five, are probably all going to there or thereabouts come the end of the season, so these are huge games and I think the fact we play a lot of our rivals at home is going to be a big factor because of our home form.

“If we can separate ourselves from Chelsea and Liverpool and work our way up then we can do that. That's our goal first and foremost. Obviously we've got a lot to play for and the fact that we can do it against our rivals lifts everybody. We're just eager to get to the next game, but we have to wait until Monday.”