Arsenal legends deliver harsh Gunners verdict

Former Arsenal stars Sol Cambpbell and Ian Wright are not mincing their words when it comes to describing the Gunners’ current problems.

Wright, who scored 185 goals in 288 games for Arsenal before retiring in 2000, was particularly blunt in his assessment, saying no case could be made for manager Arsene Wenger to stay on after the current season.

“There are excuses [from Wenger] and he is mollycoddling a team,” Wright told BBC Radio 5 live.

“Whether he stays at the end of this season, I could not make a case. I am not sure anyone can. This development of mediocrity has to be arrested.”

Wright, who last week compared watching Wenger’s current struggles with the Gunners to watching Brazil’s Ronaldo ‘when he got fat’, also said some of the players at Arsenal were on ‘easy street’ and that owner Stan Kroenke does not care about the club.

“I want Arsenal to challenge again, for them to sign players who will get you excited. I want someone in the boardroom who will lay it down. A few of the players are on easy street, own properties and are renting them out,” he said.

“How long would it take Arsenal to get back? It will take them a few years. Everyone is progressing and moving forward in that top five. Arsenal are going the other way. They need to stop it, get a successful manager then get players to go forward. It is a long road.

“The owner has to take a lot of blame for this. Kroenke does not care. If he cared, Wenger would not have got a two-year deal.

“Everyone else can start to see that is it getting to a point where Wenger needs to go.”

Responding to rumours that the Gunners were considering bringing in Carlo Ancelotti, Wright said they’d be better off with a younger and fresher talent like Watford boss Marco Silva.

“The club need to start looking for somebody who is not old. They are talking about Ancelotti, but they need to find the next one like Mauricio Pochettino, who built his way up.

“Marco Silva stepped on his own ambition. Somebody like that is good and can build, have a philosophy and be enthused with drive; someone who can bring in a player that can see his philosophy through, like we are seeing at Manchester City.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s 3-0 Carabao Cup final defeat at the hands of Manchester City also prompted a strong response from another former Gunners legend – Sol Campbell.

Campbell said his former side looked defeated before they even took to the pitch on Sunday, and said the team lacked leadership and have coaching problems,” Campbell said of the coaching staff.

“They need to ask if the players cared about that particular game – or were they believing when they walked out that they’d lost the game already.

“You’ve got to look at the individuals, as well as the whole team, and not allow things to continue if you know deep down that is not the way to play for Arsenal.”

Campbell singled out Shkodran Mustafi for lacking awareness in conceding Arsenal’s first goal, but also pointed the finger at Wenger for picking up the player’s weaknesses.

“Arsenal didn’t turn up in any capacity, and elementary mistakes cost them,” Campbell said. “You saw it especially with the first goal – Shkodran Mustafi had no awareness about him.

“You really need someone to pick up details like that and demand more of the team. That needed to be picked up on at the start of the season, the minute it was seen creeping in by a coach.”

Campbell added: “The season is in danger of petering out to them finishing sixth, getting knocked out of the Europa League, and not getting a Champions League place.

“If that occurs, they’d really have to look at what personnel they’ve got at the club.