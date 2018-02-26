Matic: I didn’t need to prove anything against Chelsea

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic insists he didn’t feel he had to prove anything to former club Chelsea on Sunday at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils beat the Blues 2-1, thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard, who helped the hosts fight back from a goal down following Willian’s 32nd-minute opener.

Matic started the game in the middle of the park next to Scott McTominay and put in a solid performance against the club where he won four major trophies before signing for United in the off-season.

Bailly comes on with a note and gives it to Matic, Willian tries to sneak a look pic.twitter.com/phfcKqEoqR — amadí (@amadoit__) February 25, 2018

“I played for Chelsea for three-and-a-half years and I gave my best to win against them and show my quality again,” Matic was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“I didn’t have anything to prove to them. I wanted to show my new club that I deserve to wear this Manchester United shirt.

“This was a big win and I hope the team will continue like this because every game in this league is a war.”

The Serbia international added: “I don’t want to speak about why I left Chelsea. I will keep that to myself. I’m happy in Manchester and that’s it. Moving to United was good for me. I play for a big club.”