Premier League

United’s Lukaku demands ‘more respect’

Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes the criticism he has received this season is unfair, considering his goalscoring record over the years.

The 24-year-old scored in the 2-1 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, which took his Premier League tally for the season up to 13. However, it was also his first goal against a team sitting in the top-eight positions in the league, since joining the Red Devils.

“I’ve been in the game for so long,” the Belgium international told Sky Sports.

“I started playing when I was 16. Year in, year out, people expect 20 goals from me. I’ve been doing it for 10 years straight so I think I’ve proved myself.

“You expect a bit more respect but it’s the situation we’re in. I don’t listen to it [the criticism]. I just want to improve and show the people what I can do on the pitch.”

Asked what it will take to earn the respect he wants, Lukaku replied: “If I win. I want to win. As long as I win and I lead my team to winning, that’s when I will be really satisfied.

“As a football player, I don’t play for the individual. I think a lot of big players that we recognise today in the game are players who have won something and I want to be part of them.”

