United’s Lukaku demands ‘more respect’

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes the criticism he has received this season is unfair, considering his goalscoring record over the years.

The 24-year-old scored in the 2-1 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, which took his Premier League tally for the season up to 13. However, it was also his first goal against a team sitting in the top-eight positions in the league, since joining the Red Devils.

“I’ve been in the game for so long,” the Belgium international told Sky Sports.

“I started playing when I was 16. Year in, year out, people expect 20 goals from me. I’ve been doing it for 10 years straight so I think I’ve proved myself.

“You expect a bit more respect but it’s the situation we’re in. I don’t listen to it [the criticism]. I just want to improve and show the people what I can do on the pitch.”

Asked what it will take to earn the respect he wants, Lukaku replied: “If I win. I want to win. As long as I win and I lead my team to winning, that’s when I will be really satisfied.

“As a football player, I don’t play for the individual. I think a lot of big players that we recognise today in the game are players who have won something and I want to be part of them.”