Alexander-Arnold sings Firmino’s praises

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken highly of teammate Roberto Firmino after the Brazilian scored in the 4-1 win over West Ham United.

The Reds secured a comfortable victory at Anfield on Saturday thanks to goals from Emre Can, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Firmino, who bagged his sixth goal in eight appearances.

“He’s a very special player. I think he’s definitely underrated in terms of the recognition that he gets,” he told the club’s official website.

“I think he links the whole team together. He links the front three together, especially.

“He always plays a part. If you watch him closely, his drive and enthusiasm to get back and defend as a No.9 is incredible.

“Most of the time you see him past the halfway line, tracking back and making tackles. Sometimes he overdoes it but in a good way. I suppose he doesn’t have to do it, but he’s willing to do it for the team.

“You don’t really see that from an all-round No.9. It just shows his hunger to win. I think that’s a big part of it.

“He is priceless to us. He scores goals, he creates chances and he gets assists. There’s not much more you want from a No.9.

“He wants to win, he’s a born winner. I think that’s very important if you want to make it in this game. You’ve got to have that drive to win. He’s got a lot of that.”