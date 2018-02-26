Pochettino defends Alli after diving allegations

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is adamant that midfielder Dele Alli is not a diver, despite widespread criticism after the win over Crystal Palace.

Spurs had to wait until the 88th minute for their winner at Selhurst Park on Sunday when Harry Kane headed home the decisive goal in a 1-0 Premier League victory.

However, it was Alli’s alleged diving that was one of the main talking points after the game. The 21-year-old appeared to go down in the box under minimal contact from Wayne Hennessey and also appealed for a penalty after a challenge from Patrick van Aanholt, who was not best pleased with Alli’s actions.

“He is an easy target for everyone. We need to stop saying too much about him to stop helping people, the fans, creating this reputation,” said Pochettino, according to the Independent.

“He’s so competitive and played very well but Dele is an easy target. Dele is such a special kid. He’s going to play. He’s going to show his quality. He won’t worry what people are saying about him.”

Asked if Alli had deserved a penalty, Pochettino added: “For me, the action of Hennessey on Ben Davies was a clear penalty.

“We deserved the victory. Late but, in the end, we fully deserved the game. It wasn’t easy to play here against a team who are difficult to break down, but the win was important. Harry (Kane) missed the first few chances but in the end, his character made him keep pushing, keep trying, and achieve what he wanted.

“All the top players can miss chances. But what makes this type of player a top player is that the moment after they miss, they forget about it and try and create or take another. The important thing with the team is we are more mature; we never give up.”