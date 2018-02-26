Mourinho: I found a way to cancel out Chelsea

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho explained how he neutralised Chelsea in Sunday’s 2-1 win over his former club at Old Trafford.

Willian put the Blues ahead on the half-hour mark shortly before Romelu Lukaku equalised for United, with Jesse Lingard heading in the winner in the second half.

“We beat a fantastic team,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “For some reason, they were the champions last season, for some reason they played the way they did against Barcelona, for some reason they start the game so well as they started here.

“To beat a very good team you need to be organised, but you need to also have a humble spirit where everybody works, everybody fights, everybody tries to follow a game-plan. I repeat – we beat a very good team.

“They started very well, it’s as simple as that. When they hit the post I was looking to my players and I was thinking, what could we do? Who can I blame? It was so well played, so beautifully played, that there was nothing to say.

“We found a way to play against them, where we didn’t concede much. We had a good control of Eden (Hazard). Willian is, of course, an amazing player, and in that action he killed us, but I think, with the progression of the game, we had more and more control of the game without creating lots of chances – we didn’t, but also they didn’t.”