Conte: This is why we need VAR

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says a Video Assistant Referee would have been useful in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Willian gave the Blues the lead in the 32nd minute at Old Trafford, but Romelu Lukaku equalised soon afterwards before Jesse Lingard put United ahead in the second half.

Alvaro Morata thought he had scored a late equaliser only have it scratched out for offside when a second look might have shown that Chris Smalling was playing him onside.

“This type of situation can change the final result,” Conte said. “For this reason, I am very positive over VAR, especially here in England.

“During the game, there are a lot of situations where it is important to have a lot super check. We need to have the new system to help the referees and avoid big mistakes.

“I think we should have got something from the game. The draw was the right result but we are talking about a defeat, that’s all.

“United are a great team but we don’t accept the defeat, we must be disappointed because we can do better.”

The defeat sees Chelsea drop to fifth in the Premier League standings, but with just six points separating them from second-placed United, there’s a very close race for Champions League qualification that also includes Liverpool and Tottenham.

“We know there is a battle, it will be difficult to get into the Champions League,” Conte added, “It’s important to realise this soon and to fight.”