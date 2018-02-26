United beat Chelsea – Five things we learned

Manchester United pulled off a big comeback win against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday to retake second place from Liverpool.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard gave United the points after Willian’s opener.

It was an altogether impressive showing from Jose Mourinho’s side just days after their miserable 0-0 draw in the Champions League at Sevilla.

We look at five things learned from Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Maybe Lukaku can do it against the big teams

Romelu Lukaku has come in for a lot of criticism over his performances against the ‘big teams’ this season, but answered his critics in the best possible fashion with his first goal in a United shirt against a top-six rival. The big Belgium put in a man-of-the-match performance against his former club, leading the line well with his power and pace, while also setting up the winner for Jesse Lingard with a delightful dinked cross. Can he make the most of this and do it again against the Premier League’s best?

Conte’s questionable substitution

Antonio Conte has done a lot right during his tenure as Chelsea manager, but he has also gotten a few things wrong. His treatment of Diego Costa and David Luiz among his two most questionable decisions. On Sunday, with the game in the balance Conte made the rather strange decision to bring off the Blues’ most creative influence, Eden Hazard, and replace him with Pedro. The Spanish forward is a great player, but in 17 minutes he did nothing to justify Conte’s call. The Italian later defended the move as tactical, but on this occasion his extremely bold move failed to pay off.

Mourinho wins the battle, and maybe the war

Much was made pre match of Jose Mourinho’s recent war of words with his Chelsea counterpart after the duo’s very public spat. Here, the animosity was sidelined as the two did battle where the action should take place – on the pitch. Both managers chopped and changed formations as the match went on in a bid to force a win, but it was Mourinho’s changes that proved decisive as substitute Jesse Lingard headed the winner just minutes after Hazard had been replaced by Conte. The win leaves Mourinho’s side six points ahead of Chelsea with just ten games remaining. Game, set and match to Mourinho?

13 – Jesse Lingard has scored 13 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season; only Romelu Lukaku (22) has netted more for the club. Handy. pic.twitter.com/uga5YvCJpT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2018

Morata must do better

After a promising start to his career at Stamford Bridge, Alvaro Morata’s form has tailed off dramatically in the last few weeks following a spell out with injury and personal tragedy. Now 10 games without a goal, Morata endured a torrid time against United, missing an early chance in a game where he looked totally devoid of confidence – a complete contrast to his opposite number Lukaku. Morata, like many strikers, feeds on confidence. He needs a goal, and was cruelly denied one late in the game by a debatable offside decision. Still, the control and finish showed that the real Morata is still in there somewhere. Conte will need the Spain striker to stand up and be counted if he wants to get his and Chelsea’s season back on track.

Willian a matchwinner

OK, so his goal may not have earned Chelsea anything, but the talented Brazilian showed at Old Trafford, as he did against Barcelona in midweek, that he deserves more of a chance than Conte has previously given him. The 25-year old can be as frustrating as he can be exciting, but there has never been any question about his ability. A box-to-box player with boundless energy, Willian has five goals in his last six starts, and has been putting in the kind of hardworking performances that will make it hard for Conte to leave him out. Will the Italian dare to bench him again?