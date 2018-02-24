Gabbiadini rescues point for Saints

Burnley and Southampton cancelled each other out at Turf Moor as they drew 1–1 in a hard fought contest in the English Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Burnley 1 Southampton 1

Ashley Barnes scores opener for home team

Gabbiadini rescues point for visitors

Match Summary

Manolo Gabbiadini’s last minute goal cancelled out an Ashley Barnes' opener as Burnley and Southampton shared the spoils. The result pulled the Saints out of the relegation zone for the time being but heaped pressure on the Clarets as they remained winless in 11 games.

FULL-TIME Burnley 1-1 Southampton Substitute Manolo Gabbiadini scores in the 90th minute as Burnley are thwarted #BURSOU pic.twitter.com/oMGzGb6I97 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 24, 2018

Full report

Both teams started well but it was the visitors who enjoyed the first chance as Dusan Tadic had an attempt at goal as early as the 11th minute. A clever reverse pass from Nathan Redmond set up the opportunity only for Nick Pope to make a good save down to his right to deny the Serbian.

The home team went close in the 28th minute thanks to good link up play from Barnes and Aaron Lennon saw the latter strike a shot on the run from just outside the box but Oriol Romeu did well to charge down and block the strike.

The Clarets had a golden opportunity to take the lead on the hour mark when a smart early ball into the box from Ashley Westwood was met on the six yard box by the head of Barnes who sent his header well wide of the goal.

Sean Dyche’s men took the lead in the 67th minute. Alex McCarthy produced a brilliant save from Johann Gudmundsson's volley from a tight angle only to parry the ball back into the danger area where Barnes was ready to pounce and bundle the ball home from close range.

The Saints came close to an equaliser through substitute Josh Sims only for his curling effort to be brilliantly tipped onto the bar by Pope to keep his clean sheet intact.

The visitors were not to be denied as they got their goal in the 90th minute. Gabbiadini was on hand to control and finish in the box under pressure to save a point for his team.