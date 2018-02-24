Brighton thump hapless Swansea

Brighton & Hove Albion humbled Swansea City 4–1 at the Amex Stadium in the English Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Brighton & Hove Albion 4 Swansea City 1

Murray scores brace, Knockaert and Locadia on target

Dunk with own-goal for home team

Match summary

A Glen Murray brace and goals from Anthony Knockaert and Jurgen Locadia gave Brighton & Hove Albion an emphatic victory over Swansea to bring a 10 game unbeaten streak in all competitions to an end for the Welsh club.

Full report

The home team took the lead in the 18th minute after some enterprising play. Referee Mike Dean pointed to the spot after Mike Van Der Hoorn brought down Murray inside the area. The veteran striker stepped up and converted straight down the middle to register his sixth goal in his last nine appearances.

Ten minutes later Van Der Hoorn almost made amends for his earlier mistake. The Dutch defender’s solo run and shot at goal was deflected en-route by Shane Duffy albeit for Matt Ryan to make a quick reaction save.

Five minutes after the restart, Murray was once again at the heart of the danger for The Seagulls. Jose Izquierdo set up the chance but goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianksi was equal to the Englishman’s snapshot.

Chris Hughton’s men doubled their advantage in the 69th minute. Easy on the eye football from Pascal Gross and Izquierdo saw the Colombian winger cut a ball back to the far post for Murray to tap home and complete his brace.

Four minutes later the game was over as a contest. Murray turned creator as he slipped in winger Knockaert and the Frenchman killed the game off with a calm finish past the helpless Fabianski.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men pulled one back five minutes from time when Tammy Abraham’s cross was deflected into his own net by defender Lewis Dunk.

Albion rounded of the scoring in the 90th minute as Locadia registered his first goal for the club when he tapped home at the far post after being well picked out by Dale Stephens.