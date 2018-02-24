Bournemouth strike back against Newcastle

Bournemouth staged a second-half comeback to secure a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle United 2

Gayle with a first-half brace

Smith pulls one back

Gosling equalises

Match summary

The Magpies were undoubtedly the better side in the first half, as Dwight Gayle was able to help himself to a brace by capitalising on some poor defending under pressure from the visitors.

But the Cherries were far better after half-time and had a goal back in the 80th minute through Adam Smith before Dan Gosling fired in the equaliser just before the 90th minute.

FULL-TIME Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle The hosts fight back from two goals down to claim a point#BOUNEW pic.twitter.com/fDdAG2jTtv — Premier League (@premierleague) February 24, 2018

Full report

There were chances at either end in the opening stages, with Callum Wilson hitting the target after connecting to a corner kick but Martin Dubravka made the save at his near post. A moment later and Ayoze Perez got a chance to hit a volley but couldn’t keep it on target.

The breakthrough came soon afterwards in the 17th minute when Jonjo Shelvey released Perez down the right flank. His ball across goal was poorly dealt with, allowing Gayle to arrive and punish them with a cheeky back-heel finish.

The Cherries had started brightly, with Joshua King, in particular, looking like a real live wire in the first few minutes, but after taking the lead it was the Magpies who looked confident and in control.

And they capped off a dominant first half with a second goal just before the break when Perez met a cross at the far post and sent it back across goal, where Asmir Begovic was unable to deal with the danger, allowing Gayle to steal in for an easy finish.

Having been very timid in the first half, Bournemouth were much better after the break, with King again the epicentre of most of their good work.

But the clearest chance since the restart fell to the Magpies after Gayle’s free-kick hit the wall and dropped to Perez to hit on the rebound, but under pressure from a defender, he could only loft it over the crossbar.

Jermain Defoe was introduced in the 73rd minute for Wilson and was immediately involved for the Cherries. A few minutes later and Steve Cook came close with a header that was well-saved by Martin Dubravka.

With 10 minutes to go, Bournemouth pulled a goal back when Adam Smith latched onto a clever pass from Lewis Cook, taking one touch and unleashing a fierce drive beyond Dubravka.

They kept up the pressure and had their reward in the 89th minute, this time Gosling being on the receiving end of some generous defending. Nathan Ake was left unmarked at the far post and played the ball square for the goalscorer to smash home.