Liverpool power past West Ham

Liverpool scored three second-half goals to thrash a determined West Ham side 4-1 at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool 4 West Ham 1

Can heads in opener

Salah adds second

Firmino scores third

Antonio grabs consolation

Mane taps in to seal match

Match summary

Despite the scoreline, the game was evenly matched, especially in the first half as West Ham remained dogged in defence to give themselves a chance of getting a result away from home.

Liverpool would have been disappointed with their first-half despite going a goal up thanks to an Emre Can header, as they failed to capitalise on the numerous opportunities, However a far better second half, with goals from Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane secured the win.

Full report

Liverpool came into the game looking to put pressure on top four rivals Chelsea and Manchester United with a win, while West Ham looked to put some space between them and the relegation zone.

The Reds started strongly with forward Mohamed Salah hitting the post with a well-struck shot early on, after finding some space in the West Ham box.

The home side dominated possession, looking to release their wingers against the deep-lying West Ham defence. The visitors, meanwhile, struggled to retain possession and get Marko Arnautovic involved in the game.

Arnautovic did, however, nearly make something out of nothing when he shrugged off a challenge from Virgil van Dijk and attempted an audacious lob which looped over the head of Loris Karius and hit the crossbar.

Pablo Zabaleta was the next West Ham player with a good attempt as he found himself free on the right wing inside the box and hit a shot which drifted narrowly wide of the left post.

Liverpool hit back as Mane and Firmino combined well, as the Brazilian picked out the Senegalese with a good cross which Mane headed over.

As the first half progressed the home side got frustrated, as the West Ham back-five made numerous last-ditch challenges and interceptions to deny them shots on target. The hosts though did finally get their opener as Can rose from a Salah corner to head into the bottom corner of the West Ham goal.

Can nearly scored a second as Liverpool searched to extend their lead with a curling shot that flew just wide of the right-hand post from outside the goal.

Salah was the next Liverpool player to take a long shot, with the Reds boosted by the opening goal, but he sent his effort wide. Late on in the first half, Arnautovic tested Karius again with a long-range shot which the goalkeeper parried behind for a corner.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first with West Ham sitting deep to limit the number of chances for Liverpool However the Reds soon added a second when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain went on a mazy run and slid a ball through for Salah who slammed the ball into the far corner of the net.

The hosts grabbed a third as they started running rampant, as Can dinked a pass over the West Ham defence which found Firmino, who took a touch past goalkeeper Adrian and finished into an open net.

Minutes later, the visitors snatched a goal back as Michail Antonio was found in space and strode into the box, finishing into the far corner of the Liverpool goal.

The game suddenly opened up from there and Salah had a glorious chance for a fourth when he was picked out by Alexander-Arnold but his close-range shot went straight at Adrian.

Despite the home side being two goals ahead, there was still a nervousness around the stadium as West Ham threatened when they managed to get the ball forward to Arnautovic.

Liverpool hit the woodwork for the second time of the match when Chamberlain popped a ball to Mane who was one-on-one with the goalkeeper but the forward’s shot bounced off the post and out for a goal-kick.

Mane did eventually get his goal to seal the tie when left-back Andy Robertson sent a cross across the 18-yard-box, leaving Mane with a simple tap home to effectively kill the Hammers’ hopes of getting a result.