Leicester and Stoke share the spoils

Jack Butland’s own-goal cancelled out Xherdan Shaqiri’s classy opener as Stoke City and Leicester City played to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

Leicester City 1 Stoke City 1

Shaqiri picks out the bottom corner

Butland error draws Foxes level

Match Summary

This was a scrappy game for most of the first half, and the break arrived with the one moment of quality separating the two teams after Shaqiri put the Potters ahead just before half-time.

Jack Butland pulled off some spectacular saves to keep Stoke in the game late on, but it was his own-goal that cancelled out their lead when he failed to deal with a cross from Marc Albrighton, somehow managing to turn the ball into his own net.

FULL-TIME Leicester 1-1 Stoke The visitors hold on to share the points after a frantic finish following Leicester’s leveller#LEISTK pic.twitter.com/h3oFlrrd1B — Premier League (@premierleague) February 24, 2018

Full Report

Leicester made an aggressive start to the match but before long Stoke was able to get a grip on the hosts, with neither side gelling in the opening stages.

After a poor opening half an hour, two chances arrived one after the other at either end of the pitch. First, Mame-Biram Diouf was flagged offside from Shaqiri’s pass just as Stoke found themselves three on one.

A few minutes later and a Leicester counter attack put Mahrez clear down the right, but the Algerian curled his effort wide after cutting inside and deciding to go for goal himself rather than look for Jamie Vardy.

The incisiveness that was lacking in the first half was provided just before the break by Shaqiri to open the scoring. The ball was stolen off Wilfred Ndidi as Joe Allen picked out the Swiss playmaker on the edge of the box, and he did the rest with one touch to set himself up before firing into the bottom corner.

As the second half got underway Leicester resumed their efforts to find the equaliser but continued to struggle to fashion chances, and almost went further behind when Kasper Schmeichel made a reckless pass to Harry Maguire that allowed Shaqiri to look for his second of the day, but his first-time effort went wide.

As the hour mark arrived Leicester manager Claude Puel made his move, replacing Demarai Gray and Danny Simpson with Fousseni Diabate and Kelechi Iheanacho in an attacking change. Paul Lambert responded by taking off Diouf for teenage forward Tyrese Campbell, son of former Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Everton and West Brom striker Kevin Campbell.

The equaliser arrived soon afterwards, but the Foxes needed to rely on a big error from Butland to get it. Mahrez picked out Marc Albrighton down the right wing and his drilled ball across goal evaded Vardy at the near post and should have been easily collected by Butland, but the goalkeeper somehow managed to let it sneak over the line.

As the 80th minute arrived the Foxes had two chances to take the lead in quick succession. First Mahrez saw his long-range effort saved fantastically by Butland before Maguire had a dig after working his way down the right edge of the box, and thumping the outside of the post from a tight angle via Butland’s fingertip.

The next chance fell to Stoke, with Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting combining with Shaqiri and the latter playing the ball across goal, but Campbell was unable to get to it as the game opened up in the closing stages.

Mahrez came close again with just a few minutes to go when he latched onto a poor backwards header from Charlie Adam and tried to find a way to the goal past Butland and Kurt Zouma. A moment later and Ndidi rattled the woodwork with a header off the post from Albrighton’s cross.