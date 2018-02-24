Preview: Liverpool v West Ham United

Liverpool have a chance to continue cementing their place in the top four when they face an unpredictable West Ham United in Saturday's Premier League clash at Anfield.

Premier League

Date: 24 February 2018

Match Day 28

Kick-off: 15H00 local time

Venue: Anfield

Referee: S. Attwell

Assistants: R. West, M. Scholes

Fourth official: M. Atkinson

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Liverpool 114 61 29 24

West Ham 114 24 29 61

Matchday. Up the Reds! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/G8ZZlkfjC1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 24 February 2018

Previous encounter:

West Ham 1-4 Liverpool 04/11/17 (Premier League)

United goalscorer: M. Lanzini (55')

Liverpool goalscorers: M. Salah (21') (75') J. Matip (24') A. Oxlade-Chamberlain (56')

Players to watch:

Following his hat-trick against Porto in the Champions League, Sadio Mane has now moved into double figures for the season and appears to be hitting his best form at just the right time of year. With his confidence on a high, the Senegal star may fancy his chances of giving the on fire Mohamed Salah a run for his money in the goalscoring stakes against the Hammers.

Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez are beginning to form a formidable partnership under manager David Moyes. The pair both scored in the recent 2-0 victory over Watford, and have managed 14 league goals between them in 41 matches. With Arnautovic using his strength and power to get into good areas to score, and Hernandez a master goal-poacher – they could give the Reds some problems on Merseyside.

Team form and manager quotes:

For the home side, boss Jurgen Klopp has guided his team into third position after three wins, a draw and a loss in the last five EPL encounters. Despite the recent 5-0 thrashing of Porto in the UCL, the German expects to come up against a resolute West Ham outfit.

He said: "You play against a wall of eight players, at least, then they have two quick players, maybe Chicharito (Javier Hernandez) and (Marko) Arnautovic, or (Manuel) Lanzini, a little bit hidden in different areas ready for the counter-attack.

"It's good organisation, a clear plan, playing the players in their best positions. A few brave decisions as well. David (Moyes) is very, very experienced and he knows what he's doing."

For the visitors, David Moyes has brought stability to the Londoners and they currently reside in a relatively comfortable mid-table position in 12th, though just four points separate them from the relegation places.

Nonetheless, the Scotsman is approaching the encounter with confidence having had success at Anfield during his Everton days. He said: "In my last two seasons at Everton I finished above them, so I will always remember that.

"Over the years I have done my best to get wins there, which has been hard, but finishing above them was nice. We've got a bit of confidence, we're in a good run of form ourselves but it will be a big test."

Let's do Bobby proud! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/e6N83EYHFk — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) 24 February 2018

Team news:

For Liverpool, Klopp has virtually a full strength squad available with Joe Gomez available after injury. Nathaniel Clyne is in light training but isn't ready for a return just yet.

In United's camp, Winston Reid is available after recovering from a throat infection while playmaker Manuel Lanzini is back after a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Arthur Masuaku is serving a six-match suspension and Jose Fonte is unlikely to feature after agreeing a move to China.