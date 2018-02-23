Fonte leaves West Ham for China switch

Veteran centre-half Jose Fonte has ended his short stint at West Ham United after deciding to move to Chinese Super League new boys Dalian Yifang.

Euro 2016 winner Fonte only joined the Hammers from Southampton 13 months ago, yet he has made just eight appearances during an injury-hit campaign.

Newly-promoted Dalian have now made Fonte the most high-profile of their transfer window captures, with the 34-year-old keen to play first-team football and secure his place in the Portugal squad for the summer’s World Cup.

“Jose wanted to take it, he’s 34 years old and he felt that it was the right thing for his career at this time,” said West Ham boss David Moyes.

“It gives him the chance to try something new. He wants to get in the Portuguese national team for the World Cup and he felt if he was playing regularly it would give him a better chance.

“He’s just back from injury and in a condition to play so we wish him good luck, and he’s been a great professional since I’ve been here.”