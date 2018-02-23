Lovren: Van Dijk has adapted quickly

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren admits he’s been impressed by how quickly fellow centre-back Virgil van Dijk has settled in at the club.

Van Dijk completed his long-awaited move from Southampton in January and has already established himself as a starter at the Reds, playing alongside Lovren and Joel Matip.

Lovren has revealed that everyone at the club is doing their best to help the Dutchman adapt to life at Merseyside, but added that Van Dijk has made the transition look easy.

“To be honest I didn’t expect that we would be so quick [to settle] together,” said Lovren, according to BT Sport.

“But when you are a top centre-back I think it is normal and Virgil is one of them.

“Of course he needs some time to adapt because Southampton to Liverpool is different but he understands what the manager wants – although sometimes I have to remind him also.

“I help him as much as I know. It is a difficult period sometimes to adapt but he is managing it quite well.

“Everyone is behind him and giving him support.”