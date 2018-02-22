Wenger hopes Wilshere signs soon

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is eager to tie down midfielder Jack Wilshere to a new contract, after drawn out negotiations.

The 26-year-old has endured a difficult period over the last few years due to being plagued by injuries, but appears to have rediscovered his best form this season.

Wilshere was eased back into the Gunners’ team in the first half of the current campaign and has established himself as a regular starter since mid-December, starting nine out of 11 Premier League games.

However, the Englishman’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the season and Wenger is hoping to reach an agreement with Wilshere sooner rather than later.

“That decision doesn’t depend only on me,” said Wenger, according to Goal.

“I want him to sign very quickly.

“We are still to make the decision and find the pen somewhere. I’m happy to give him one.”