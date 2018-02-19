Arsenal sign record kit deal with Emirates

Arsenal have announced a five-year extension to their shirt sponsorship deal with Emirates, reportedly worth £40 million per year.

The largest sponsorship deal ever signed by the club will extend their relationship with the airline, which began in 2006, to the end of the 2023/24 season.

The shirt sponsorship deal extends to training kits, while Emirates will also remain the north London outfit’s travel partner for pre-season tours and also holds the naming rights to their home stadium.

We've signed a club record-breaking sponsorship deal to extend our partnership with @emirates https://t.co/lIJHLNMQbM — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 19, 2018

Gunners chief executive Ivan Gazidis said: “This mutual commitment is testimony to the strength and depth of our unique relationship.

“Emirates are again demonstrating their great belief in our approach and ambition and their significantly increased investment will help us continue to compete for trophies and bring more success to the club and our fans around the world.”

Meanwhile, Emirates president Sir Tim Clark was equally complimentary of the English giants, saying: “Arsenal’s strong appeal and influence around the globe, combined with their ambitions as a club, make them an ideal partner for Emirates, with values that reflects ours as a brand.”

Arsene Wenger’s side currently sit eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification, but while their form has been shaky on the pitch, they have now received a welcome boost off it.