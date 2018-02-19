Ogbonna: Moyes brought discipline to West Ham

West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna has praised manager David Moyes for the discipline he has instilled in the Irons squad since taking over in November.

The Hammers were down in 18th position when Moyes took over and they have since climbed to 12th in the Premier League, most recently beating Watford 2-0 at home.

Ogbonna is happy to see the club progress under the former Everton and Manchester United boss and believes it’s the raised level of discipline that has made the difference.

“It’s good [our progress] but it’s not enough because we’re looking to get as many points as we can. Now I think we are in a positive mood,” the defender told the club website.

“When the team was doing really bad, we changed the manager and he has brought a lot of energy and a lot of positive things, but the most important thing he brought was discipline because, with discipline, you can build whatever you want.

“Every manager has his type of method, but the important thing was the discipline because with this you can train harder or train less, but you know what you have to do.”