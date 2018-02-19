Hazard to stick with Chelsea ‘for the time being’

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard (kind of) shot down reports that continue to link him with a transfer to Real Madrid, Manchester City, or Paris Saint-Germain.

The Belgian No.10 has been sublime at times this season, scoring 11 goals in 23 Premier League appearances for the Blues, and has been linked with Madrid and their Champions League opponents PSG.

“In football, anything can happen,” Hazard told Telefoot. “But in football, nothing can happen too.

“Every year they talk about Real or PSG. And when I want to change clubs, I will. But at the moment I’m good where I am.

“I still have two years left on my contract. I feel very good over here. The fans love me, my family enjoys life over here. We will see.

“It’s been several years now they’re interested – when it’s not Real, it’s Paris, when it’s not Paris, it’s Real. I’m happy where I am.”

Hazard has also been linked with Manchester City and it was recently touted by the Daily Star that he could be sold in part-exchange for City striker Sergio Aguero, while other reports say his move to Madrid could be sweetened by Gareth Bale moving in the opposite direction.