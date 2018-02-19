Ings learning from Firmino

Liverpool striker Danny Ings is delighted to be back in training after recovering from injury and says he has learnt a lot from Roberto Firmino.

The 25-year-old recently came back from successive knee injuries and made his UEFA Champions League debut last week when he provided an assist in the 5-0 win against Porto.

Ings has revealed that he’s been learning from his teammates in training since making his return, and has especially found Firmino’s hard-working style inspirational.

“From the moment I started training back with the lads, I tried to learn every day – especially from Bobby [Firmino],” Ings told the club’s official website.

“He is a fantastic player with the way he plays and the amount of work he does for the team, not just on the ball but off the ball as well.

“They are the things I have to look at and learn from, and that’s what I did over the months I was out.

“Being back training with them every day, you get used to the patterns the manager wants and the intensity he wants. I‘m learning every day from all the lads here and trying to be the best player I can be.”