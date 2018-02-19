Matic: Beating Terriers lifts United

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic believes the 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round victory over Huddersfield Town was an important confidence boost for the team.

The Red Devils booked their place in the FA Cup quarterfinals after striker Romelu Lukaku scored a brace for the visitors, and Matic reckons it gives Jose Mourinho’s men a useful lift before the UEFA Champions League clash with Sevilla on Wednesday.

“It was important to get the win today for our confidence,” Matic told reporters after the win on Saturday, according to the club’s official website.

“We have the Champions League now against a very good side. It was important for us and we have to recover well because this game was very hard for us and we have to give our best and play good football if we are going to win [in midweek].”

The Serbian was also pleased to see Lukaku net a couple of goals, which is sure to be a shot in the arm for the former Everton star.

“He is our first striker and he is very important to us,” continued Matic. “It’s very important for his confidence that he is scoring goals. He is a great striker, very strong and he is still young and I am sure he will be important for us until the end of the season.

“I am happy we have him in the team and, today, he scored two goals which is what the striker is there to do and he did exactly that.”