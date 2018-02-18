Robben: City success due to Pep, not money

FC Bayern München winger Arjen Robben has defended Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola amid criticism that his team’s success is due to money.

Robben, who enjoyed a successful spell under the Spaniard at the Allianz Arena, believes Guardiola’s side are among the favourites for the Champions League.

City romped to a 4-0 win over Basel in the first leg of their last 16 tie, while Bayern are in action against Besiktas on Tuesday.

“Compared to recent years, they have become even stronger. Many say that Man City are currently the best team in Europe. That might be the case right now, but it does not count when you’re in February, but rather when you end up holding the trophy in your hands,” he told SportBuzzer.

“It’s really amazing what Pep Guardiola has done at Man City. We also know him very well and I really enjoyed working with him. He is really a great coach. You can see that again now.”

Robben poured cold water over claims that City’s success is down to their large transfer budget rather than their manager.

“Absolutely not,” the Dutchman said in response to the suggestion. “If you look at the way they play football, that’s the coach’s signature. Pep develops, that’s his work.”