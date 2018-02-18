Salah: More still to come from me at Liverpool

After scoring his 30th Liverpool goal in just his 36th game for the club, in the 5-0 drubbing of FC Porto on Wednesday, Mohamed Salah is brimming with confidence.

Few would have guessed when the Egyptian departed English shores for Serie A following a torrid run at Chelsea that he would return to become just the 13th player to net 30 times in a season for the Reds. However, now that Salah has hit the ground running, he has vowed to continue his sensational form.

“It is a great feeling to have scored 30 goals in a first season at a club like Liverpool,” he told the club’s website.

“It’s something huge, so I am very happy about it – but I have to carry on and keep looking forward to score many more goals.

“In my mind I am always trying to improve and I’m doing it every single day. Every day I look at myself and try to improve myself all the time.

“I am happy at the moment, I feel good, and that’s the most important thing – and 100 per cent, there is still more to come.”

🎥🎥 A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah22) on Feb 17, 2018 at 9:51am PST

Liverpool’s next fixture is on 24 Feb, when they face West Ham United at Anfield. After games against Newcastle and Porto, they will then face Manchester United on 10 March.

Salah, who has thanked the Liverpool fans for making him feel loved, could build his bond with them tenfold should he extend his rich run of form into the Old Trafford encounter against the Reds’ most famous enemy.