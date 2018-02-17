Mourinho: Pogba exit rumours are lies

Jose Mourinho has labelled speculation that Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United this summer as “lies”.

United splashed out £90million to re-sign Pogba from Juventus 18 months ago, yet the French international has struggled to produce a consistent run of form, particularly over recent weeks.

That has prompted reports that Pogba could be on his way out of Old Trafford at the end of the season, although when asked about the rumours, Mourinho angrily denied them.

“I think you are nice with your words – because when you say lot of speculation you should say a lot of lies. Don’t be nice, be objective and say lies,” said Mourinho.

“It’s a big lie that our relation is not good, it’s a big lie that we don’t communicate, a big lie that we don’t agree with his positions and his involvement in the dynamic of the team.

“It’s easy and honest and objective to say Paul didn’t play well against Newcastle but some of the guys they are paid millions, don’t let people read things that are not true.

“It’s my problem and Paul’s problem to improve his performance level, you don’t need to be a liar.”

Jose Mourinho has told #MUTV that Eric Bailly is fit and ready for Saturday's @EmiratesFACup tie with Huddersfield, but Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford are ruled out. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/2kYMI6Svb8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 16, 2018

Rather than losing a midfielder, Mourinho’s focus in the summer is going to be boosting his options in the middle of the park, with Michael Carrick due to retire.

“We need to sign a midfield player because we are going to lose Michael Carrick,” he added.