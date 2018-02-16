WBA quartet apologise after taxi incident

Experienced West Brom players Gareth Barry, Jonny Evans, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill have apologised after a late-night incident in Barcelona.

It is alleged that the quartet stole a taxi outside a fast-food restaurant in the Spanish city, during a warm weather break for the Premier League’s bottom side.

They were interviewed by the police and remain under investigation.

After stories began to emerge about the incident, Barry, 36, Evans, 30, Livermore, 28, and Myhill, 35, have confirmed that they were to blame.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to our team-mates, the head coach, the club and especially the supporters for the events which have been the subject of widespread and negative publicity,” said a collective statement.

“We felt it important we identify ourselves as the players involved in an incident which occurred during the training camp in Spain this week out of respect for team-mates who otherwise could be implicated by association.

“We freely acknowledge and apologise for the break of curfew which we accept represented a breach of the standards of professionalism required of us as representatives of West Bromwich Albion FC. The club has informed us that it will now conduct its own inquiry into the incident and we will cooperate fully.

“In the meantime, we would like to assure our supporters that this incident does not reflect the determination and resolve we possess to do all we can to recover a difficult season.”

West Brom boss Alan Pardew said he felt “let down” after the players all broke a midnight curfew.

Pardew said: “It wasn’t what we wanted. We’ve gone there to try to get ourselves ready and up for the run-in and this is obviously not ideal.”