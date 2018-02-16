Lukaku reveals where he wants to end his career

Romelu Lukaku is not planning on spending the rest of his career at Manchester United after admitting he wants to return to Anderlecht before retiring.

Lukaku came through the ranks at the Belgian club and played for Anderlecht’s first team for two seasons, before moving on to Chelsea in 2011.

Since moving to England, the 24-year-old has proved to be one of the Premier League’s most potent strikers after netting 97 goals in 212 appearances for Chelsea, West Brom, Everton and Man United.

Had a good time back in my city man … #Brussels pic.twitter.com/LYjTtsEycw — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 6, 2018

But after joining Man United from Everton last summer, Lukaku eventually wants to bring the curtain down on his career back in his homeland.

“My dream was always to play for Anderlecht,” Lukaku told HLN.

“Before the end of my career I will definitely return, I can already promise that. I had a wonderful time there.”