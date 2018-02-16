Arsenal target Malcom confirms Bordeaux summer exit

Arsenal and Spurs target Malcom has confirmed that he expects to leave French side Bordeaux this summer.

Malcom was on the radar of the Premier League pair during the January transfer window, while Manchester United and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the Brazilian.

Bordeaux refused to let the 20-year-old leave the club in January, with new manager Gus Poyet unwilling to take the reins without a guarantee that the frontman would be there until at least the end of the season.

But it appears as if Malcom is now entering the final months of his Ligue 1 career after confirming his intention to leave the club.

#AFC | Malcom has confirmed he will leave Bordeaux in the summer, Arsenal still keeping a very close eye on him after an agreement wasn't found with the French club last month. The player was very keen to join us, still a number of other clubs looking at him. pic.twitter.com/GYBalN7BEw — Chris Davison (@c11davison) February 15, 2018

“Yes, there was a promise that I will be negotiating in June,” Malcom told Brazilian website UOL.

“I will choose the team, and Bordeaux will let me go.

I already said that I would have liked to leave this winter to meet new challenges. But I must also remember that Bordeaux helped me a lot.

“I gave my word to Bordeaux that I will continue [with the club] to be able to have more time to choose my future club.

“These next three or four months will make a big difference.”