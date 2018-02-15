Has Gerrard confirmed Can’s Liverpool exit?

Liverpool coach Steven Gerrard expects midfielder Emre Can to leave Anfield when his contract expires this summer.

Can is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs in continental Europe now, with only four months remaining on his Liverpool deal.

Liverpool have been desperate to keep hold of the German international, but the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City and particularly Juventus have all been leading the chase for the 24-year-old.

And Liverpool legend Gerrard – the coach of the club’s Under-18s – appears to have confirmed that Can will be on his way.

When asked about whether Liverpool needed to sign a new midfielder this summer, Gerrard told BT Sport: “We’ll have to see what happens. Emre Can is leaving but [Naby] Keita is coming in.”