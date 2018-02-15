Puel: City disrespected Leicester in Mahrez chase

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has criticised Manchester City for the way they unsettled Foxes winger Riyad Mahrez at the end of the transfer window.

The Citizens made a bid for the Algeria international on the penultimate day of the January transfer window, but they could not meet Leicester’s £95m valuation and the deal failed.

Mahrez was upset with the Foxes for not allowing him to leave and consequently went on strike for two Premier League games, before returning as a substitute in the 5-1 defeat against Pep Guardiola’s side.

“We tried to protect the squad and all parts of the club. That was the most important thing at the beginning,” the Frenchman stated, according to ESPN.

“We had some solicitation from another club — just to make an approach just one or two days before the end of the transfer window, I don’t know if it’s normal.

“I cannot suffer this situation because other teams make this thing against us. Some teams can have a lot of possibilities to replace some players, they have a different situation to manage.

“We don’t have a lot of players with the same quality as Riyad. For some other teams, it’s not a difficulty to replace their players.

“For me, it’s important. We are not a squad like some great teams at the top of the table. We need also perhaps some more respect from some teams.”