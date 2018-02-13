Premier League

Knee surgery sidelines Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal have announced that Alexandre Lacazette has undergone minor knee surgery, which could rule him out of action for up to six weeks.

The off-season signing from Lyon made an impressive start to his career at the Emirates Stadium, scoring seven times in his first 14 Premier League appearances, which included a goal on debut in the 4-3 win over Leicester.

But Lacazette’s form has tailed off alarmingly since the start of December, with a return of just two goals from his next 14 outings for Arsene Wenger’s side.

The 26-year-old striker was on the bench for the last two league matches against Everton and Tottenham, as Wenger started with new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack.

Lacazette was brought on as a second-half substitute against Spurs and squandered two good chances to equalise late on in the north London derby, which saw their neighbours emerge 1-0 victors.

It appears the Frenchman has been hampered by a knee problem, though, which he looked to rectify by having a minor procedure done on Tuesday.

A statement from the club read: “Striker Alex Lacazette had an arthroscopy on his left knee in London on Tuesday morning.

“The minor procedure was a success and he will now undergo a period of rehabilitation. It is envisaged that he will return to the squad within four to six weeks.”

Comments