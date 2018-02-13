Knee surgery sidelines Lacazette

Arsenal have announced that Alexandre Lacazette has undergone minor knee surgery, which could rule him out of action for up to six weeks.

The off-season signing from Lyon made an impressive start to his career at the Emirates Stadium, scoring seven times in his first 14 Premier League appearances, which included a goal on debut in the 4-3 win over Leicester.

But Lacazette’s form has tailed off alarmingly since the start of December, with a return of just two goals from his next 14 outings for Arsene Wenger’s side.

The 26-year-old striker was on the bench for the last two league matches against Everton and Tottenham, as Wenger started with new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack.

Lacazette was brought on as a second-half substitute against Spurs and squandered two good chances to equalise late on in the north London derby, which saw their neighbours emerge 1-0 victors.

It appears the Frenchman has been hampered by a knee problem, though, which he looked to rectify by having a minor procedure done on Tuesday.

A statement from the club read: “Striker Alex Lacazette had an arthroscopy on his left knee in London on Tuesday morning.

“The minor procedure was a success and he will now undergo a period of rehabilitation. It is envisaged that he will return to the squad within four to six weeks.”