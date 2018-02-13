Pardew reflects on missed chances

Alan Pardew felt West Brom may well have inflicted defeat on a wounded Chelsea on Monday night, before ultimately losing 3-0 away from home.

The last-place Baggies created a number of chances to get on the scoresheet at Stamford Bridge. Jay Rodriguez was especially guilty with one missed gilt-edged opportunity that Pardew said changed the dynamic of the game.

For the Blues it was fairly more straight-forward, with Eden Hazard breaking the deadlock on 25 minutes ahead of a second from Victor Moses with 63 minutes played.

Hazard then killed off the tie with a third on 71 minutes.

Reflecting on Chelsea's recent form, which included a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth before losing away to Watford last week, Pardew told his club's official website: "We came here to put them under pressure because we knew they were wounded.

“You need to hurt them – we had the chance to put the dagger in really.

“Jay’s missed a big chance there, and if he’d had another touch I think he scores.

“And then at 1-0 we had a chance to change the dynamic of the game.

“Once you go 2-0 down at a top-six club it’s difficult.

“I felt for my defenders because they’ve worked really hard and done a lot of good work tonight.”

There was also a set-back for new signing Daniel Sturridge, who lasted just three minutes of the game before limping off the field.

Pardew added: "We need him up and running as it's goals we've struggled with.

"He felt his hamstring after a 60m sprint in the first moments of the game. We'll have to nurse him. He won't play next week but hopefully the week after."

He concluded: "There have been so many drawn games we should have won, and losing Daniel Sturridge after three minutes was a blow in itself.

"If we can get two or three wins in our next group of games we can put pressure on the other teams."

Up next for West Brom a FA Cup clash with Southampton on Saturday.