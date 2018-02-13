Conte thanks fans after important win

Antonio Conte thanked Chelsea fans for their show of support for him during his side’s 3-0 win over West Brom at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Conte has been under intense pressure in recent weeks after successive losses to Bournemouth and Watford, with many expecting him to be sacked.

Fans, however, made their feelings for the Italian clear just minutes into Chelsea’s game against the Baggies, chanting Conte’s name throughout the 90 minutes.

Afterwards, Conte thanked the fans for their support and said it proved that they understood his “passion” for the club.

“For sure I have to thank the fans,” said Conte. They showed me great support because I think they are reading speculation and rumours about me.

“For sure, I’m grateful to the fans for supporting me in this way. It means that, maybe in our 18 months together, they understand my passion and my will to defend these colours, this shirt, this badge. I want to thank them.

“To feel this atmosphere around me is very important. It’s very important to feel that people appreciate my work here in Chelsea.

“For sure, for me it’s important. I repeat: me and the players are trying to do our best to give them the best satisfaction. Sometimes we can do this, sometimes not, but the will is always present.”

A brace from Eden Hazard and a Victor Moses goal saw the Blue’s triumph 3-0, and despite the win Conte said there were many things that his players could better.

“I think we must be satisfied to win the game, to get three points,” Conte said. “For sure, I think we can play better. We can play with more confidence.

“After two bad defeats, I think our confidence went down. We started the game with a bit of difficulty. Then, when we scored, we dominated the game, controlled the game, created many chances to improve the game.

“It’s positive to see the will to fight, the will to take three points. It was very important to keep another clean sheet. Now we have to continue in this way.”