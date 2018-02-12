Premier League

Sturridge lasts just three minutes against Chelsea

It would be fair to say that Daniel Sturridge has suffered a few injuries during the last few years of his career.

In fact, one could suggest that the phrase ‘injury prone’ was coined for the Liverpool striker, who has made just 55 appearances for the Reds in the four seasons since their unsuccessful title challenge under Brendan Rodgers in 2013/14.

After failing to get sufficient game time under Jurgen Klopp in recent months, Sturridge made a loan move to West Brom in January in an attempt to enhance his World Cup prospects.

Baggies boss Alan Pardew even said that the club would “be managing him maybe a bit more carefully”.

However, after just three minutes of his second start for West Brom against Chelsea on Monday the 28-year old was forced off with a hamstring injury.

Cue the comments and memes on Twitter.

