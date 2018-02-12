Sturridge lasts just three minutes against Chelsea

It would be fair to say that Daniel Sturridge has suffered a few injuries during the last few years of his career.

In fact, one could suggest that the phrase ‘injury prone’ was coined for the Liverpool striker, who has made just 55 appearances for the Reds in the four seasons since their unsuccessful title challenge under Brendan Rodgers in 2013/14.

After failing to get sufficient game time under Jurgen Klopp in recent months, Sturridge made a loan move to West Brom in January in an attempt to enhance his World Cup prospects.

Baggies boss Alan Pardew even said that the club would “be managing him maybe a bit more carefully”.

However, after just three minutes of his second start for West Brom against Chelsea on Monday the 28-year old was forced off with a hamstring injury.

Cue the comments and memes on Twitter.

It is the latest disappointing chapter in the tale of injuries that have hounded Sturridge in recent years, his golden season alongside Luis Suarez at Liverpool just a distant memory. #CHEWBA — Kipkora (@shem_17th) February 12, 2018

Sturridge heat map against Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/2tgOvlAZN1 — AnfieldUrchin (@AnfieldUrchin) February 12, 2018

Sturridge injured after 3 mins last night for West Brom…sad but the man is made from glass — Ben Ryan (@bennjani07) February 12, 2018

Out of respect for one of his former clubs, Daniel Sturridge has gone off after three minutes. Fair play. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 12, 2018

Daniel Sturridge is subbed off injured inside 3 minutes against Chelsea pic.twitter.com/WeuKs3bShU — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 12, 2018

Daniel Sturridge: A professional hospital patient, whose career has been blighted by football 🚑⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hr5tDVBp1u — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) February 12, 2018

I'm watching a stream that has these two analysing Daniel Sturridge's injury, talk about finding your area of expertise. pic.twitter.com/8LVpwUBj5T — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) February 12, 2018

Sturridge injured again. He should just retire — Mān 🇫🇷 (@LabileLinkUp) February 12, 2018

