Allardyce: Tosun struggling to find his feet

Everton manager Sam Allardyce admits new signing Cenk Tosun is finding it difficult to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League.

The Toffees signed the 26-year-old striker from Besiktas in the January transfer window to help solve their problems in the final third, but he has struggled to get going.

The Turkey international was given starts against Tottenham at Wembley and at home to West Brom, but was substituted in both games and relegated to the bench for the clashes with Leicester, Arsenal, and Crystal Palace.

“He is struggling with the pace of the Premier League, which happens to more players than it doesn’t who come in in January,” Allardyce said.

“There are more that struggle than actually succeed. As time goes on and the more we get closer to our safety the more we can release and see what he’s got.”

‘Big Sam’ continued: “It is a struggle in the Premier League. They were up to scratch when he was playing but there is more demand at this level to get to the level and show the ability he has got.

“There is no doubting his goal-scoring ability but you have to have the capabilities to get in those positions to score those goals and that is the hard bit.”