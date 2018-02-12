Wagner: Cherries win ‘one of the best’

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner was delighted with his team after Sunday’s 4-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Terriers needed a result to climb out of the relegation zone, which is exactly what they did as Alex Pritchard, Steve Mounie, and Rajiv van La Parra all found the net.

“This was for sure one of the best performances of the season from the lads so far,” Wagner said. “I am delighted, I’m very proud for everybody and what they’ve done.

“If you know that the players played 120 minutes on Tuesday (in an FA Cup win over Birmingham City) and that AFC Bournemouth is on such a fantastic run in recent weeks, that makes this afternoon, the performance and the result even greater.

“It’s easy to speak about momentum and trying to pick up momentum and then to really do it. What they’ve done after the Man United game (a 2-0 defeat) we’ve spoken about.

“Now it’s our time to try and pick up momentum against opponents, which are in front of us. It’s one side to say it and the other side to make it; this is a statement, which the players have given today.

“I am so proud that they have shown the character they’ve shown the whole season and performed the way they have done.”