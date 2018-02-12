Conte: I don’t buy players, I grow them

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admitted that he has much to learn about bringing players onboard, but is ‘very good’ at improving the players already at his disposal.

The Italian has reportedly been unhappy with the recruitment process, as other actors at Stamford Bridge are in charge of signings.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s Premier League clash with West Brom, Conte admitted that he has little say over who joins the team.

“Usually in my experience, I reached the best results possible with the players I have to work with,” Conte said.

“I think that I’m the type of coach who if I have a player who is 6/10, I bring him to an 8/10. If I have a player who is 8/10, I take him to 10/10. I’m this type of coach.

“My task is this and, for this, I’m very good. But I think I’m a bit of a disaster to convince the club to buy players. I think in this aspect I can improve a lot.

“I have to learn a lot from the other coaches, the other managers, in that aspect. I have to speak more with the managers who are very, very good at persuading their clubs to spend money to buy top players.”

The Blues are in need of a good result against the Baggies after losing their last two matches against Bournemouth and Watford.