Terriers maul Bournemouth

Steve Mounie starred for Huddersfield Town as his two goals helped them to a 4-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Huddersfield Town 4 Bournemouth 1

Pritchard with early opener

Stanislas responds

Mounie at the double

Van La Parra adds late penalty

Match Summary

Alex Pritchard put the Terriers ahead in the seventh minute after some lovely footwork from Steve Mounie, but the Cherries equalised soon afterwards when Junior Stanislas got on the end of Ryan Fraser’s cross.

Mounie got his head to a delicious free kick from Aaron Mooy to put Huddersfield back in the lead, and Bournemouth then almost responded for a second time, but Steve Cook couldn’t finish off a sneaky maneuver from a corner.

In the second half Mounie gave the Terriers some breathing space with his second goal just past the hour mark, and just like the first it was assisted by Mooy, who was stretchered off with a nasty-looking knee injury.

Pritchard then earned the home side a late penalty, that Rajiv van La Parra smashed home confidently to make it a resounding win that lifts them out of the relegation zone.

Full Report

The Terriers took the lead in the seventh minute when Steve Mounie went on a fantastic, marauding run down the left flank and into the box before playing it square for Alex Pritchard to slot home his first goal for the club in his third appearance since joining from Norwich City.

The Cherries were level by the 14th minute, however, when Ryan Fraser sent an inviting ball across the box from the left wing, picking out Junior Stanislas to provide the finish at the far post.

Huddersfield reclaimed the lead in the 24th minute, and it was the simplest of goals from a central free-kick situation. Aaron Mooy lifted a great ball into the box and Mounie rose above the Cherries defence to get his head to it and bulge the net.

Bournemouth should have equalised again soon after going behind when Charlie Daniels delivered a clever corner kick to trick the Huddersfield defence and pick out Steve Cook for a strike on the half-volley, but his effort clipped the post on it’s way wide.

Huddersfield doubled their advantage in the 66th minute after stealing possession in midfield and counter attacking quickly, with Mooy sending the ball across goal towards Mounie, who supplied a confident, first-time finish to stroke it into the bottom corner.

Mooy had once again had an impressive game for Huddersfield, and worried the home side when he picked up a knee injury in a 74th-minute collision, and had to be stretchered off to be replaced by Billing.

Huddersfield were given a cherry on top, if you will pardon the pun, when Pritchard was felled in the box in the fourth minute of added time. Rajiv van La Parra stepped up to the spot to take it, and buried it into the back of the net.