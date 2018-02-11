Allardyce admits Everton get homesick

Everton manager Sam Allardyce wants his team to start taking their home form on the road after Saturday’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, Oumar Niasse, and Tom Davies all found the net to secure a comfortable win despite Luka Milivojevic scoring a late penalty for the Eagles.

The Toffees have now won their last two matches in front of their own fans, but those are their only wins in their last nine Premier League games, and they have back-to-back encounters again Watford and Burnley coming up.

"At home, we're absolutely different class but away we must get better," Allardyce said. "While it's much more important you do it here in front of your home fans than away, even though we've got great away support, there's 30-odd thousand here so when you make them happy, that's what you're here for.

"Here, the players feel much more comfortable, psychologically. Away from home, we need to be tougher mentally and be able to sit in and dig it out and frustrate a bit more."

Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin was an 80th minute substitute against Palace, and the Frenchman received jeers from the crowd due to reported attitude problems he had under interim manager David Unsworth.

Allardyce said he was "very surprised" by the reception of the former Manchester United midfielder, who has featured more regularly since 'Big Sam' took over.

"I've not heard it before," Allardyce said. "He is a very important part of the squad this year. Lots of players haven't played to the potential they have."