Pochettino hails Kane after derby winner

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino called Harry Kane the team’s "present and future" after he secured a 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Kane headed home the winner early in the second half at Wembley, and leads the Premier League scoring charts with 23 goals to his name already, or 32 from 33 appearances in all competitions.

"He is the present and the future," Pochettino said. "It is amazing all that he is achieving, [I'm] so proud and happy he is in our side."

The derby win means that Spurs are now eight matches unbeaten in the league, and (temporarily at least) up to third in the standings after some impressive results including a 2-0 win over Manchester United and 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

🗣️ The thoughts of today's match-winner after another big result in the #NorthLondonDerby this afternoon! #COYS pic.twitter.com/WJHY8OHXdI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 10, 2018

"I think it is important for the belief of the team," Pochettino added.

"You know very well that football is about trust, confidence and belief. I think a clean sheet against United, clean sheet against Arsenal and I think we deserved more against Liverpool but only took a draw.

"The performance of the team is fantastic, I'm so pleased because that was a key period where you need to fight for the top four and with these three points we are in the battle and arriving in the Champions League is a competition that excites the fans, excites us and you dream of playing in those games."

Kane has now scored seven goals in his last seven matches against the Gunners, a club who released him as a youngster prior to him joining Spurs.

"I look forward to these games," Kane said. "It was a great performance by the team and thankfully I was there to put one away.

"That's what we needed. We had tough fixtures: United, Liverpool and Arsenal all in a row and seven points from those games is fantastic.

"We've got to build on it, another big game in the Champions League now and keep the momentum going."