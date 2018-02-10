Guardiola: All credit to four-goal Aguero

Pep Guardiola lauded striker Sergio Aguero after his superb four-goal performance helped Manchester City to an emphatic 5-1 victory over Leicester City.

The Argentina international has now scored 13 goals in 10 matches since the turn of the year, when City’s other main goal-getter Gabriel Jesus was ruled out with injury.

The 29-year old forward now has 28 goals so far this season and Guardiola said it was good to see him hit some goals after last week’s disappointing draw at Burnley.

A very valuable three points coupled with brilliant team play. And very happy for the goals ⚽⚽⚽⚽Thanks to everyone for your full support. C'mon City!!! pic.twitter.com/5HYzLwEFGw — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 10, 2018

“We made a good performance and when one guy is able to score four goals, he deserves all the credit and the nice words,” Guardiola said after the game.

“He fought, he played really good and he scored goals and it’s so important, we needed it. We played not quite as well as in Burnley but in Burnley we missed a lot of chances. Today we were there.”

With second-place Manchester United playing on Sunday, City increased their lead at the top to 16 points, but the Spaniard insisted his side could not afford to take their foot off the pedal.

“I cannot deny the distance for the next one, today is 16, tomorrow maybe United is going to win and 13 points,” he said.

“There is still a lot to play, I don’t know what is going to happen. So far we have 72 points in February so it is a lot.

“With that spirit and with a lot of problems – today we had three guys from the second team on the bench because we have a lot of problems.

“We have to wait for Vincent [Kompany] to lift the titles otherwise we will only have good memories for ourselves. I cannot deny that we didn’t enjoy the last six or seven months

“But to be admired, to be loved, to give credit for what we have done, we have to lift the titles but we are in the right way.”