Aguero hits four as City destroy Foxes

Manchester City were in absolutely magnificent form once again as they swept aside Leicester City 5-1 in Saturday evening's Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City 5 Leicester City 1

Sterling gets early opener

Vardy levels

Aguero hits four goals in second half

De Bruyne gets three assists

Match summary

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the third minute from a Kevin De Bruyne assist. Jamie Vardy got the equaliser before a brilliant second half followed for the home side.

Sergio Aguero hit four stunning goals with the brilliant De Bruyne completing a hat-trick of assists.

Match report

Man City came out of the blocks with great energy at home and hit the front in the third minute through Sterling. Once more it was De Bruyne who was the creator as he sent in a superb delivery through a sea of City shirts for a dashing Sterling to poke home ahead of Marc Albrighton.

In the 17th minute the Citizens were inches away from a second as Sterling did well to keep the ball alive after a cross from the left. The England forward then fired a fizzing pass across the face of City's goal but Kasper Schmeichel was alert to tap the ball away from De Bruyne.

Nonetheless, the game was going end-to-end and in the 24th minute the Foxes found the equaliser as a loose pass was picked up by Jamie Vardy. Using his explosive pace, the striker sprinted past the despairing Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan before firing a strike under the legs of Aymeric Laporte and into the back of the net.

Just before the break, Sterling had an opportunity to restore the advantage as he picked up another excellent pass into the area by De Bruyne before rounding Schmeichel. However, his shot on goal from an acute angle was deflected clear by a sliding Aleksandar Dragovic.

After the interval Pep Guardiola's men came out firing and would make it 2-1 in the 48th minute through Aguero. Once again it was De Bruyne who was the provider as he picked out the Argentina star with a pin-point pass from the left-edge of the penalty area for an easy finish.

The Belgium international was in world class form and he created Aguero's brace five minutes later as the player finished with customary precision beyond the keeper. It was one-way traffic in the second stanza and Gundogan nearly made it 4-1 but the strike was deflected narrowly over.

With that said, the fourth arrived in the 77th minute when a mistake from Schmeichel saw Agüero pounce on to the ball before he completed his hat-trick with a cool lobbed effort over the Denmark international.

The 29-year-old hit a stunning fourth goal at the death as he smashed home a brilliant strike from substitute Phil Foden's assist.