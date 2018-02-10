Cech downbeat after Spurs defeat

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has admitted that the club are disappointed at losing 1-0 to fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur as it means losing ground in the fight for a top four finish.

Spurs were on top for much of Saturday's Premier League encounter at Wembley Stadium and eventually the momentum paid dividends as Harry Kane struck home.

The prolific forward headed home superbly in the 49th minute although Cech made several great saves to keep his side alive in the contest. Late on, Alexandre Lacazette squandered some chances for the Gunners as the three points went to Mauricio Pochettino's men.

As such, the veteran shot-stopper was downbeat at the display produced, telling the club's official website: "If you look at the table, we needed to win this game to close the gap and we couldn’t do so.

“I don’t really think you need any comments when you lose this game. It’s very disappointing for everyone.

"If you don't support those two clubs then you will not really be able to imagine it, but we all know how much it means to everyone and obviously we are disappointed. Not only because we lost the north London derby, but because it’s very disappointing for the fans.

As I said, the position we were in in the table before this game, it put us in a position where we had to win and we didn’t even get a point so it is very disappointing and very difficult.

"I think in this type of game you need to take your chances and I know that we had two at the end, but unfortunately we didn’t take them.

"We came here with the hope that we could win the game. We did everything to make sure that we were ready to win the game and we failed to do so."

Arsenal are now six points away from fourth-placed Liverpool with the Reds playing their game-in-hand on Sunday against Southampton.