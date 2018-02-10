Ki steals the points for Swansea

Despite being second best for most of their Premier League fixture against Burnley at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, Swansea were able to claim a late 1-0 win.

Swansea City 1 Burnley 0

Clarets dominate possession

Rain impacted quality of match

Late Ki goal steals the win

Match Summary

It was a very wet day in south Wales on Saturday and it is impossible to deny it had a marked impact on play at the Liberty Stadium.

Sean Dyche's side had the better of play for most of the contest, but the Swans fought back well in the last 20 minutes and managed to nick a winner through Sung-Yong Ki with just nine minutes left on the clock.

Full Report

Despite the rain, the visitors stuck to a short passing gameplan and thoroughly dominated possession throughout the game. However, because it was raining and Swansea kept it very tight at the back, they struggled to created many meaningful chances.

Sam Vokes had the first decent opportunity 11 minutes in and his long-range effort had a diving Lukasz Fabianski well beaten, but flew just wide of the post.

The best chance of the first half fell to Johann Gudmundsson after Aaron Lennon showed some trickery to create space for a cross from the right flank. Unfortunately, the Iceland international tried to take the shot on first time when he had plenty of time for a touch and blazed well over the bar.

It was more of the same in the first part of the second half with Burnley keeping the ball but not being able to do much with it. They had a few more speculative long-range efforts, but never really threatened Fabianski.

With 15 minutes to go, Swansea seemed to find another gear to the point where it actually seemed to be their plan all along, going after the Clarets once their players had run and passed themselves into exhaustion.

Tammy Abraham nearly grabbed the opener in the 78th minute after latching on to an inch-perfect through-ball from Tom Carroll, but his deft chip was saved by a scrambling Pope.

Unlike the visitors, Swansea were more clinical with their period of dominance. Set-up once again by Carroll, Ki picked up the through-ball and fired past Pope into the bottom corner to steal three valuable points.