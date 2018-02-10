Everton ease to win against Palace

Everton scored two goals in the first four minutes of the second half to see off a determined Crystal Palace 3-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton 3 Crystal Palace 1

Sigurdsson opens scoring

Niasse doubles Toffees' lead

Davies seals comfortable win

Milivojevic scores late penalty

Match Summary

The Toffees were largely dominant in the first half and tested Wayne Hennessey with a number of long-range shots, but lacked the final ball to make their opportunities count. The visitors were also largely restricted to efforts from distance before half-time.

The hosts came out flying in the second half and scored two goals in four minutes through Gylfi Sigurdsson and Oumar Niasse. Tom Davies added a third but Palace grabbed a consolation when Luka Milivojevic buried a penalty.

FT: 🔵 3-1 🦅 Blues climb to ninth and move within two points of seventh after goals from Sigurdsson, Niasse and Davies at Goodison Park. Well played, lads! #EFCmatchday pic.twitter.com/Rc3U7TO3AX — Everton (@Everton) February 10, 2018

Full Report

Sam Allardyce's men started well as the hardworking Niasse nearly managed to barge his way into the area only for James McArthur to clear the loose ball in the penalty area.

They nearly went a goal behind when a backpass from Eliaquim Mangala sold Jordan Pickford well short with the keeper having to rush his clearance which landed straight at Yohan Cabaye's feet. The French midfielder's lob drifted narrowly wide of the left post.

The Merseysiders responded immediately as Wayne Rooney's ball forward was knocked down by Theo Walcott into the path of Sigurdsson, who cut back onto his right foot and fired a shot that narrowly wide of the right-hand post.

The visitors handed new signing Alexander Sorloth a debut, and he looked to stamp his authority on the game as he shrugged off Mangala before his cross found Christian Benteke, who laid the ball off for Milivojevic and the midfielder's shot took a deflection and drifted inches wide.

Everton looked to Walcott to stretch the defence as he threatened down the right wing. Following an Everton corner, the ball was cleared out into the path of Idrissa Gueye. The midfielder took a touch before smashing a long-range shot on target that Hennessey managed to turn behind for a corner.

In a largely dominant performance from the home team, the Eagles were forced to live on scraps. Pickford was again tested from range as Cabaye hit a right-footed shot that bounced in front of the keeper, forcing him to scoop the ball wide.

From the proceeding corner, Palace had a goal ruled out for offside after Benteke managed to meet a hooked cross from Cabaye.

The big striking duo of Benteke and Sorloth were causing problems for the Everton defence. After Sorloth managed to take a long ball down he played a cross in which Benteke met, only for his header to drift inches wide.

However, the Toffees took the lead minutes into the second half when Pickford punted a long-ball forward which found the feet of Sigurdsson, who fired in a shot which deflected off James Tomkins and flew into the net.

They grabbed a second in four minutes as Sigurdsson again took down a long ball and played in Cuco Martina, who stood up a cross which was headed in by Niasse.

Roy Hodgson's troops then started dominating the match as they tried to grab a goal back. Both Benteke and Sorloth had wonderful chances to bring them back into the match with headers but neither could find the back of the net.

Benteke had another wonderful chance as Sorloth held the ball up and laid it off for Cabaye, who stabbed a cross to the far post, where the Belgian's header drifted wide.

Sorloth came close to a debut goal when Van Aanholt swung a cross in which the striker managed to meet but his header was well saved by Pickford.

The Toffees managed to game in the 76th minute when Jonjoe Kenny's cross found Niasse, whose was parried by Hennessey, but Sigurdsson managed to get onto the loose ball and cut it back for Davies to fire home.

Palace kept pressing for a goal and Van Aanholt tested Pickford with a long-range shot that was parried behind. From the ensuing corner, the visitors were awarded a penalty after Kenny handled a Benteke shot.

Milivojevic stepped up and drilled the ball into the right corner with Pickford coming close to getting a hand on the shot.