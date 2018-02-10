All square between Stoke and Brighton

Goals from Jose Izquierdo and Xherdan Shaqiri saw Stoke City draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Stoke City 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Izquierdo opens the scoring

Shaqiri pulls Stoke level

Adam misses late penalty

Match Summary

The Seagulls were the better team in the first half and took the lead through a lovely passing move by Jose Izquierdo.

But the Potters drew level in the second half through Xherdan Shaqiri, who fired a low effort into the bottom corner to level the scores, but they could not claim the win despite a late penalty that Charlie Adam saw saved by Seagulls goalkeeper Matt Ryan.

FT: Late drama at the bet365 Stadium sees the points shared after Charlie Adam misses from the spot in the dying stages (1-1) #SCFC pic.twitter.com/hj8k9aW3oU — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 10, 2018

Full Report

The match started at a blistering pace, with Jose Izquierdo testing Jack Butland with a curling effort from the edge of the box in just the second minute, before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting cut in onto his right foot and let fly from the edge of the box, but sent his effort sailing over the crossbar.

Choupo-Moting, often Stoke’s livewire, had another crack 16 minutes in with a low effort fizzed narrowly wide, before the Seagulls came close with a free kick flicked on by Shane Duffy, but the finish from Glenn Murray was over the bar after he looked to loft it over Butland’s head.

Stoke had another chance in the 23rd minute when a ball in was headed down for Xherdan Shaqiri to strike on the volley, but the Swiss attacker couldn’t get his shape right and volleyed off-target.

Albion took the lead in the 32nd minute thanks to a brilliant piece of football. Izquierdo exchanged a one-two first with Solomon March and then Dale Stephens, receiving the ball back from the latter as he arrived in the box to slot it into the bottom corner.

Stoke almost equalised straight from kick off when the ball fell kindly to Senegalese midfielder Badou Ndiaye to strike on the volley. He hit it well, but couldn’t keep his effort on target.

Badou N'Diaye had the first chance of the second half when it fell nicely for him to strike from the edge of the area, but it was deflected behind for a corner. About 10 minutes later and a lovely ball in from Pascal Gross picked out Davy Propper for a header, which he couldn’t keep down.

Stoke had not registered a shot on target all afternoon until their equaliser in the 68th minute. Shaqiri was the man to make the breakthrough for the Potters when he was given space and time on the ball to carry it forward and work a strike on his favoured left foot that he sent whistling into the bottom corner.

Izquierdo came close to what would have been the winner, beating Charlie Adam on the wing and cutting inside to blast at Butland’s goal, but once again the English goalkeeper was up to the task.

There was late drama when, in the 90th minute, Jese took a fall in the box under a challenge from Dale Stephens and referee Madley pointed to the spot. Adam stepped up to take it but goalkeeper Matthew Ryan saved at full stretch, and Lewis Dunk smothered the follow up with a heroic challenge.

Stoke had another late chance from a corner when Diouf got a flick-on at the near post, and it would have gone in at the far post were it not for Anthony Knockaert, positioned on the line to make the clearance, and the match finished in a stalemate.