Kane gives Spurs derby bragging rights

Harry Kane settled yet another north London derby as his goal handed Tottenham a 1-0 win over Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur 1 Arsenal 0

Kane misses target with two headers

Spurs ace opens scoring after HT

Cech keeps Gunners in the derby

Lacazette wasteful in closing stages

Match Summary

After an uneventful first half, Kane opened the scoring as he got onto the end of a good cross from Ben Davis to head past Petr Cech.

Spurs had further chances to seal victory before the Gunners failed to punish them in the closing stages, with Alexandre Lacazette in particular wasteful.

Full Report

The hosts started the game well and dominated possession for the first 20 minutes, with Heung-Min Son in particularly causing problems for their fierce neighbours.

The first chance arrived on 25 minutes when Kieran Trippier was played in behind the defence and whipped in a good cross which Christian Eriksen redirected towards Cech, but it was an easy catch for the goalkeeper.

Eriksen then clipped a delightful ball over the top for Kane, who was in on goal, but the striker's header sailed over the crossbar.

A Spurs set-piece saw the ball fall to Mousa Dembele at the top of the box, but the midfielder completely miscued his effort as the ball fizzed behind for a goal-kick, before Hector Bellerin had a go as he flashed a shot from outside the box a yard over the bar.

The breakthrough came 15 minutes into the second half when Davies floated in a great cross for Kane to direct a towering header into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Kane followed up his goal with two more attempts in a short space of time as he headed wide before smashing a great volley straight at Cech.

Eriksen then came close as Cech had to get across and make a good save to deny the Dane, who was looking to find the top-left corner from a free-kick.

Jack Wilshere tried to pull one back for Arsene Wenger's side when he had a go from the top of the box but Lloris got across well to save the effort.

Dele Alli should have made it 2-0 as Erik Lamela put him in on goal and he managed to get the ball past the onrushing Cech but only to see the ball go wide of the post.

On the brink of full-time, Lacazette had a chance for Arsenal when he flashed a shot wide of the post. The final action was an Arsenal free-kick in the perfect position for Ozil, who hit the wall as Spurs secured the derby bragging rights.