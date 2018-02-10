Alexis: Man Utd the biggest in England

Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez articulated his reasons for leaving Arsenal, saying his new club is more relevant than the Gunners.

Speaking to former Arsenal captain Thierry Henry, Sanchez explained his thinking behind the switch that took him to Old Trafford in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

"I came here to win," Sanchez told Henry on Sky Sports. "I left Arsenal because I wanted to develop and learn as a player, and get to experience a new club.

"Manchester United are a huge club on the global stage. I came here to win everything. Otherwise I wouldn't have come here.

“I think that Manchester United, since I was young – and I'm not just saying this because I'm here, I'm an honest guy and I never lie – I think it's the biggest club in England. That's what I think.

"There are lots of big clubs, and having played for Arsenal, they are also one of them. It's a huge club and I was there.

"But coming here, looking at the badge, I think United have to win everything because it's such a big club. The club crest says it all."

Sanchez is likely to feature for United in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.